LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted for questioning after a woman died from stab wounds in a grocery store parking lot Monday, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

It happened at about 4:25 p.m. in a Food Lion parking lot on Elizabethtown Road near Lumberton, police said.

Responding officers found a 31-year-old woman who had been stabbed numerous times, according to police.

Investigators are currently attempting to locate Desmond Lee Sampson, 37, for questioning regarding the stabbing.

Sampson is considered armed and dangerous, police said. He is approximately 5-foot-7 and 196 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on Sampson’s location is asked to call the LPD at 910-671-3845.