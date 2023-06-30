LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A prominent corridor in downtown Lumberton will be improved after the North Carolina Department of Transportation received an $8.6 million grant, according to NCDOT officials.

The improvements include: roundabouts, crosswalks, pedestrian signals, and raised medians.

The NCDOT applied for the grant after identifying the need for several pedestrian safety improvements along two miles of N.C. 72, which is 2nd Street, between N.C. 41 on MLK Jr. Drive and N.C. 211 on Roberts Avenue.

The money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, officials said.

The department’s state traffic engineer, Brian Mayhew, said in a news release that the improvements will better connect residents who lack reliable transportation in a historic section of Lumberton to jobs, schools, grocery stores, clinics and churches.

“This project will reduce speeds for motorists and increase the visibility of pedestrians, making it a complete street and improving safety for everyone who uses it,” Mayhew said.

The project also supports the efforts of the Robeson County Vision Zero task force, officals said which began in 2018 with several local officials committed to reducing the number of traffic deaths in the county, officials said. The group is led by Grady Hunt, a Robeson County representative on the N.C. Board of Transportation.

“We are grateful to receive this kind of support from our federal partners to help improve transportation for this underserved community in Lumberton,” Hunt said in a news release.

Local officials have also rallied around the project, NCDOT officials said. In February, the Lumberton City Council unanimously passed a resolution in support of the grant.

“We are absolutely delighted that our historic downtown will receive this ‘shot in the arm’ which it desperately needs,” Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis said in a news release. “I would like to personally thank NCDOT for their efforts in preparing the RAISE grant application and securing the funding for this much-needed project along 2nd Street. I know that the transformation of this vital corridor will be the catalyst needed to spur further revitalization of downtown Lumberton.”

The NCDOT will combine the $8.6 million federal grant with funding from other NCDOT sources for an estimated total project cost of $11 million.

Now that the department has received the grant, Mayhew said officials can begin designing and planning the project and establishing a construction timeline. The department will schedule a public meeting once the initial designs are complete, officials said.