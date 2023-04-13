LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Remains found in Lumberton April 7 have been identified as those of a woman reported missing since January, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

The remains of Megan Locklear were found in the 400 block of South Chippewa Street, police said. Locklear had been missing since Jan. 19 and was reported missing Feb. 8.

Police are investigating how she died and the timeline of when she went missing until her remains were discovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.