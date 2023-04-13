LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Remains found in Lumberton April 7 have been identified as those of a woman reported missing since January, according to the Lumberton Police Department.
The remains of Megan Locklear were found in the 400 block of South Chippewa Street, police said. Locklear had been missing since Jan. 19 and was reported missing Feb. 8.
Police are investigating how she died and the timeline of when she went missing until her remains were discovered.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.