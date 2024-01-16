LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson Community College has completed a $2.5 million renovation of its law enforcement building, adding nearly 4,000 square feet and creating space for driving and firearm simulations.

“This newly renovated facility will greatly increase our capacity to develop our law enforcement officers to the highest standards as well as maintain the professional skills required through training of the current and future workforce,” college president Melissa Singler said in a news release.

Courtesy: Robeson Community College

Courtesy: Robeson Community College

Courtesy: Robeson Community College

The building, which opened in 2018, now includes a 40-seat classroom, storage space, upgraded bathrooms and bigger locker rooms.

College officials hope the work will encourage locally educated students to stay in the area as they pursue careers in law enforcement.

“The new features in our state-of-the-art classroom gives us more opportunities to train with technology, giving our cadets and law enforcement officers access to advanced training and simulations,” program director Matt Dimery said in the release.

Costs for the work was a mixture of state and local funding, the college said.