Robeson Community College sets blood drive on Tuesday

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson Community College and The Blood Connection are teaming up to host a blood drive on Tuesday.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking located by the school’s auditorium, which is in Building 15. All donors will receive a $20 e-gift card and donations.

There is a critical need for blood in Robeson County, the school said., adding that “donors are greatly needed to ensure an adequate reserve of blood is available.” The problem has grown because the blood supply has decreased during the pandemic.

According to a news release from the college, one pint of blood can save up to three lives. Roughly 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.

Donors must be 17 years or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well and healthy on the day of their donation. Appointments can be scheduled here.