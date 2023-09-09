LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Shots were fired during the Lumberton Senior High School football game in the parking lot of the stadium and as a result, five were arrested, police say.

Officers who were already on scene providing security inside the stadium responded to the area of the shooting and a vehicle was spotted speeding away from the scene. The vehicle was later located by other officers who were responding to the scene.

After a brief pursuit, the vehicle was stopped, and 5 people were taken into custody. An 18-year-old male and four juvenile males.

At this time no injuries have been reported as a result of the shooting, but two vehicles were struck by the gunfire, police said. The investigation is ongoing, and police said details are limited.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brent Chavis at (910) 671-3845. The Lumberton Police Department was assisted by multiple agencies including the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. Highway Patrol.

Coach McFatten with the Lumberton High School football team expressed his feelings on the matter.

“Senior night ends with my coaches and players laying on the field. Coaches shielding and comforting others. My coaches have kids, I have kids. Pastor at the pregame said he doesn’t know one man that would sacrifice their life for anyone, and I seen a couple tonight. We must win off the field.”

