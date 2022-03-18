LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a Lumberton man who possibly has dementia.

Christopher Frink was last seen on Furman Drive in Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and was wearing blue jeans, a white hoodie and white shorts. He weighs 180 lbs.

Authorities believe that Frink has dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Det. David Bullock at the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.