LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a man reported missing Saturday morning in Robeson County.

Christopher Frink, 29, of Lumberton, was last seen on Furman Drive in Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, which issued the alert. He is believed to have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Frink is 6-feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a coat, white shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, the center said. He was also reported missing and later found safe in March.

Anyone with information is asked to call David Bullock at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.