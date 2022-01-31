Son of woman murdered at Lumberton Family Dollar in 2020 wants gun violence to stop

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – The last five funerals Brandon Hunt has attended have been for people who were killed with a gun.

One of those was a friend who was killed two months ago in Fairmont.

Two years ago, it was for his mother, Kimberly Hunt.

“She was just a beautiful face and a beautiful soul to leave this world too soon,” he said.

Kimberly Hunt was 41 when she was killed in July 2020 in the parking lot of a Family Dollar in Lumberton in what Sheriff Burnis Wilkins called on social media a “senseless” and “cowardly” crime.

Xavier Green has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for Kimberly Hunt and Kayla Kyle’s deaths. Authorities said that Green fired multiple shots into vehicles that were backing out of parking spaces.

He was later arrested when he was found walking alongside a highway in Florence County after his car got a flat tire. When he saw authorities, he allegedly jumped a fence and ran into the woods.

A $10,000 reward had been offered for his arrest after two anonymous groups donated to the fund.

The case has not yet gone to trial. Brandon Hunt is eager for it to begin.

He wants what he calls the “rampage” of gun violence in Lumberton to stop “for momma.” Last year, at least 14 people died in Lumberton from gun violence, according to a crime analysis by News13.

Kimberly Hunt was born in Charlotte and moved to Lumberton as a child. She worked with seniors in group homes, and had a 1-year-old granddaughter.

Brandon Hunt said that life was tough growing up, but that his mother did the best she could.

“She always took care of all of us,” he said.

Being raised in poverty, there were times when they hoped the electricity wasn’t going to be turned off.

“It made me who I am today,” he said. “Watching that woman struggle, she made sure we always had what we needed for school, and made sure we had food to put in our stomach. She would go days without eating just to make sure we were eating.”

Known as “Mustang Sally” in high school because of her car, she was the youngest child in her family. Her son said she’d talk to her mother, who is 82 this year, every day.

She helped him when he was out of work, and was the backbone of the family.

She wasn’t able to see his two younger sisters graduate from high school. Another brother was 20 when she died.

Missing those milestones, Brandon Hunt said, has been hard on the entire family.

“There are things I wish I would have done with my momma that I didn’t,” he said.

She was known for her homemade food. Even if he hadn’t tried it, he said that if “Momma cooked it, I ate it.”

Two weeks before she died, she made pasta salad after finding out he’d never tried it.

“And now there’s a bunch of food I won’t eat no more because it doesn’t taste like hers, or it has bad memories,” he said.