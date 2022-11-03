LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are looking for a 31-year-old woman reported missing in Lumberton.

Kayla Chavis, of Lumberton, was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Odum Road, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

She is 5-foot-7, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

Count on News13 for updates.