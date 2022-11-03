LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are looking for a 31-year-old woman reported missing in Lumberton.
Kayla Chavis, of Lumberton, was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Odum Road, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
She is 5-foot-7, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.