LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A driver is facing charges after allegedly hitting a crossing guard outside of Knuckles Elementary School in Lumberton on Thursday, Lumberton police said in a news release.

The incident happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Martin Luther King Drive in front of the elementary school, police said. The crossing guard was flown to a hospital with severe injuries but is expected to recover.

The driver, Oneisha Blackmon, 28, of Red Springs will be charged with felony hit-and-run, operating a vehicle with no operators license, speeding in a school zone, reckless driving and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.

Police said Blackmon initially left the scene after hitting Walker but later returned, where she admitted to officers that she was driving the car when it hit Walker.

Based on the initial investigation, police said they do not believe any children were in the roadway or injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.