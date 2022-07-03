LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the Rozier Homes public housing complex in Lumberton, police said.

Officers responded at 4:43 a.m. to investigate a report of a woman being assaulted. Before they got to the scene, police said a 911 call came in about a second woman who had been assaulted and shot, police said.

At the scene, police said officers talked to a woman who told them a man had forced her inside her residence and assaulted her. The woman told police that the man then went into a bedroom and assaulted and shot her mother, 45-year-old Barbara Baxley.

Police have not identified the suspect but said they have interviewed a “person of interest” after talking to witnesses at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Detective Blake Harrell at 910-671-3845.

