Magnitude 2.2 earthquake recorded in South Carolina’s Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake was recorded in Fairfield County on Monday.

According to the United States Geological Society, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded north of Jenkinsville at 12:41 p.m. It had a depth of 3.8 km.

It’s unclear whether anyone felt the small earthquake. No damage was reported.

Three earthquakes were reported in the Lowcountry last month, the largest of the three, a 3.3 magnitude quake, struck near Centerville at 6:21 p.m. and was felt in Summerville, North Charleston and Goose Creek.

A low-end earthquake was reported near Centerville in August. Two small quakes registered near Ladson back in July. Low-end earthquakes are not uncommon in the area, according to USGS researchers.