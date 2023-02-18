CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A magnitude 2.4 earthquake shook parts of Lancaster and Chesterfield counties Friday evening.

The earthquake was at 7:42 p.m. just northwest of Jefferson, South Carolina.

Social media posts from residents in Pageland and Jefferson reported feeling shaking from the earthquake.

One Lancaster County resident also reported feeling shaking from the earthquake.

This is the largest earthquake in South Carolina since a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in Kershaw County in October 2022.

A swarm of earthquakes, as strong as magnitude 3.6, shook the area around Elgin, South Carolina, in May and June of 2022.