CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 66-year-old man from Maine died in a plane crash near Johns Island over the weekend, according to the Charleston County Coroner.

Andrew Patterson of Cutler, Maine, was identified as the victim of the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The Piper PA-28 crashed at about 12:50 p.m. Saturday into a marsh at Abbapoola Creek. Multiple onlookers reported seeing the small plane going down into pluff mud in the area of Legareville Road on Johns Island.

One body was recovered from the crash scene at about 5 p.m. The scene was cleared around 6 p.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.