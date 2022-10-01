SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Significant storm damage has been reported from Hurricane Ian across Queen City News’ viewing area.

One incident occurred at about 6 p.m. Friday at the 300 block of Merritt Avenue near Brenner Avenue.

Officials said two homes were critically damaged from trees collapsing on them. No injuries were reported.

One of the homes was listed for sale just over two weeks ago on Zillow.

Additional power lines were found down on the 4200 block of Rutgers Avenue near West Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte.

Tree vs. Car on Rutgers Ave in Charlotte

The entire street and possibly the neighborhood is without power and had been for a good 2 hours, neighbors say



The Charlotte Fire Department said on Saturday they responded to 108 storm-related emergencies starting at 3 p.m. Thursday within the City of Charlotte. The fire department is currently unable to determine displaced residents at this time.

Damages consist of trees on homes and downed power lines throughout Charlotte.





Other reported trees down in the area include:

Tree down on home — Hickory Nut Street in Echo Hills neighborhood, east Charlotte

Several trees on power lines — Kannapolis Parkway and Rogers Lake Road, Kannapolis

Power lines down, road closure — Hudson Drive at Ford Street, Harrisburg

Tree down, blocked two lanes — India Hook Road at Bayshore Drive, Rock Hill

Tree down on road — Sam Furr Road at Old Statesville Road, north Charlotte

CLICK HERE for an updated interactive map of downed trees and limbs in the Charlotte area.