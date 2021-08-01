Man, 4-year-old girl wounded in road rage shootout in North Carolina

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and young girl were wounded during a road rage shootout in Granville County, North Carolina, Saturday night, officials said.

The incident, which happened about 9 p.m. along Watkins Road, ended with two men from different vehicles exchanging gunfire in the parking lot of the Providence Grocery store at 4626 Old N.C. 75, Granville County sheriff’s Lt. Josh Coppock said.

A man driving one of the vehicles and a 4-year-old girl in his vehicle were both hit by gunfire, Coppock said. No one else was injured in the incident, which happened about three miles southwest of Oxford, according to Coppock.

The man and the girl were both taken to Duke Hospital in Durham where they were still being treated Sunday afternoon, Coppock said.

No one has been charged, but Coppock added the shooting is still under investigation. No information was released about how many people were in each vehicle or their relationships with each other.

Coppock said the sheriff’s office and other investigators are reviewing surveillance video taken from the grocery store’s cameras. No other information was released.