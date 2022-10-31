COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — State officials are investigating after a man was reportedly shot accidentally on Saturday while hunting in Colleton County.

Emergency officials were called at about 10:20 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire Rescue officials, and the man and other hunters met with rescue officials in the area of Wiggins Road and Grain Bin Road near Chehaw Landing.

The man, whose injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, was taken to the trauma center at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.