Man accused in 2015 murder of woman in South Carolina accepts 15-year sentence

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was accused in 2015 of the murder of a woman took a plea deal to serve 15 years Monday, York County officials announced.

“We know the victim’s family members are disappointed with the plea agreement, but we believe the offer was within an acceptable sentencing range considering the facts and circumstances,” the York Sixteenth Judicial Circuit said in a written statement.

Man arrested for murder after woman’s body found in Clover backyard

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident in 2015 at a home on West Highway 55 in Clover. 30-year-old Jessica Stewart was found in the backyard and was pronounced dead on the scene and a homicide investigation ensued. Detectives identified Steven Benfield as the suspect and charged him with murder.

Benfield’s trial was delayed over and over due to a slew of reasons, the court said. The death of a DNA expert as well as two sheriff’s deputies who were key witnesses occurred. Then in 2020, the court shut down due to COVID. In addition, Benfield went through three separate attorneys and two of the prosecutors involved retired while the case was pending.

The court said there was some confusion over the plea deal, which was rescinded two weeks ago, however, Benfield was never told the offer was rescinded.