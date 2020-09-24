Man accused of criminal sexual conduct in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest has been made in a criminal sexual conduct case in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the guardian of a 13-year-old victim came to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 10 to report that her daughter had been sexually abused.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had learned in her health class at a Spartanburg County school that what was happening to her was wrong, deputies said.

They say she then recorded the sexual abuse with an electronic device, knowing she would need evidence. The victim told investigators this has been happening to her since she was in second grade.

On Sept. 22, five warrants for criminal sexual misconduct with a minor – second degree were obtained. On Sept. 23, 40-year-old Kong Yiayengva was arrested and transported to the sheriff’s office where he confessed to having sexual intercourse multiple times with the juvenile.

He was then transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Facility without incident. A formal bond was held Thursday, where a magistrate deferred the setting of the suspect’s bond to a circuit court judge.