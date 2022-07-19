ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been accused of using scissors to cut off half of a kitten’s ears at a vacant apartment in Rock Hill, police said.

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. Monday to a complex on Heather Square where they were told that water was draining into an apartment from what was supposed to be a vacant unit upstairs.

According to Rock Hill police, then questioned Calvin Aljernard Nabritt, 35, after watching him leave the vacant apartment holding a kitten and a pair of scissors. When asked why he was in the apartment, Nabritt told officers he went inside after he heard the kitten crying and then decided to give it a bath.

Officers said they saw fresh wounds on the animal and that half of its ears had been cut off.

Police said officers tried to detain Nabritt but he resited and got away after a struggle in which a railing on a stairway broke. He was eventually caught after he tripped and fell.

Police said he was taken to the hospital after complaining that his ankle was hurting. He was released and taken to the Rock Hill jail where he was given a citation for resisting police and charged with ill treatment of animals.