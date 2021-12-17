Man accused of gunning down North Carolina teen in her front yard wanted by U.S. Marshals

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The U.S. Marshals announced they’re offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in the murder of a Shelby teen in November.

Authorities said 20-year-old Santana Eaves, Jr., who is considered armed and dangerous, drove by 16-year-old Skyteria Poston’s house on Nov. 9, 2021, while she was sitting in her mother’s car with a friend.

Santana Eaves, Jr.

Investigators said that’s when Eaves, Jr. opened fire on the house, and Poston went scrambling, trying to get inside away from the gunfire, but she was hit.

Poston’s sister heard the gunfire from inside the house.

“It just came out of nowhere, bullets were hitting the side of the house, that’s how loud the gunshots were,” Brandy Brooks, Poston’s sister, said to FOX 46 in November.

She rushed to help her sister, but she couldn’t.

“She took her last breath, and she died with her eyes open, and she just looked up,” said Brooks.

The family remains devastated and told FOX 46 in November the suspected killer got the wrong person, but still showed no mercy.

Eaves, Jr. is wanted for first-degree murder. He’s described as a black man with brown eyes and black hair. He stands at 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.

Authorities said he has connections to Cleveland County and Gaston County and possibly Virginia and could be living with family or close friends in those areas, according to the U.S. Marshals-led Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, who adopted this case in December.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-887-WANTED2.