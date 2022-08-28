ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken into custody Saturday after police said he hit a woman with a machete at a Walmart and then robbed a man inside a Taco Bell restaurant.

Officers responded at 11 a.m. to the Walmart on Benvenue Road after getting a call about someone with a weapon and found that a 61-year-old woman had been hit with a machete. The woman was taken to UNC Nash Hospital and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Officers nearby then came into contact with Brian Torman, 33, at the Taco Bell restaurant in the Cobbs Corner Shopping Center. He was armed with a machete and appeared to be suffering from a mental health crisis, police said.

He was taken into custody without harming himself or the officers, police said. During their investigation, officers found that Torman had allegedly robbed a man inside the Taco Bell but that the man was not hurt.

Torman, who had warrants for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon, was taken into custody under an involuntary commitment order, police said. He will be served with the outstanding warrants after his release.