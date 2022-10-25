YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy in June was taken to jail last week after being released from the hospital.

Duane Leslie Heard, 63, faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge. He was booked into the York County Detention Center on Thursday.

Aldridge was responding to a domestic violence call at a home on Chaffee Drive when he was shot and killed.

After fleeing and getting into a shootout with other deputies, Heard was shot twice and taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. He had remained at the hospital for months leading up to his booking.

In addition to being charged with murder, Heard was charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement division with armed robbery, domestic violence, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Solicitor Barry Barnette has said he plans to seek the death penalty for Heard and filed a notification on July 7 with the court regarding the death penalty, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A trial date has not yet been set.