COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man has been charged with killing his wife and son, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Enchanted Lane after receiving a 911 call from a juvenile stating that his father shot his mother and 36-year-old brother.

The woman and son were found dead at the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the father, James Holmes, surrendered without incident near the home.

He is being charged with double homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

An investigation is underway.