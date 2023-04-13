GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly robbing a gas station with a screwdriver.

The Greenville Police Department responded to the Spinx located on Laurens Road at about 1 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

Officers learned that a man was in the facility threatening to cause harm with a screwdriver if he didn’t receive the money. He eventually drove off, but witnesses provided police with a license plate number.

Using that information, officers headed toward a location in Taylors where the car was registered, but on their way there, officers found the man on Wade Hampton Boulevard and arrested him after a traffic stop.

A screwdriver and money were seized during the arrest. Officers charged the man with armed robbery, but authorities have not released his name.