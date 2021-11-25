Man accused of SC killing had previously shot at victim in a NC mall, police say



ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say the man charged with killing someone in South Carolina this week had wounded the same victim in a shootout at a North Carolina mall earlier this year.

Police say 32-year-old Kevion Harris was found dead in a Rock Hill street Tuesday.

Authorities charged 25-year-old Jamie Gavantay Williams with murder. Investigators said in May that Harris and Williams shot and wounded each other on May 1 inside the Carolina Place Mall in Pineville, North Carolina.

The mall had to be evacuated. Investigators didn’t give a motive for the Tuesday shooting at Williams’ bond hearing, but Williams denied killing Harris.