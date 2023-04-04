DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An argument between two workers at a Dollar Tree store in Durham ended in a shooting that left one man dead and another charged with murder, police said.

Byron Lamont Gainey, 35, of Durham, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting, which happened shortly before 9 a.m. Monday at the store on Glenn School Road, police said.

Police said Gainey and Saquan Evans, 42, of Durham, got into an argument inside the store and that Evans shot Gainey. Evans was charged with murder and is being held in the Durham County Jail.

Durham police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at a Dollar Tree. (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

Durham police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at a Dollar Tree. (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

Durham police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at a Dollar Tree. (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

Durham police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at a Dollar Tree. (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator C. Robinson at 919-560-4440 ext. 29415 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.