MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested Sunday after deputies said he started a house fire in North Carolina that killed two dogs, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Ray Marler was arrested and charged with arson and felony cruelty to animals.

According to deputies, at the time of the fire, one man was inside the home along with two dogs. The man was able to escape the burning home but the two dogs were not able to make it out of the home.

Upon further investigation, deputies said the fire appeared to be suspicious.

The home was secured by deputies until a search warrant could be issued. Detectives executed the search warrant, along with the Buncombe County Arson Task Force and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, who examined the fire scene.

The two dogs remains were transported to the Western Disease Diagnostic Lab for examination.

Marler is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.