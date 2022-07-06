GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson man turned himself into custody Tuesday after allegedly attempting to record video of a juvenile in a store’s dressing room at Haywood Mall in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department arrested 40-year-old Josue Daniel Charles Casas for sex/voyeurism and first-offense violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records or films.

Officers were called on Thursday to the Hollister store for someone who was taking video of a female in a dressing room.

The victim told police that she saw a phone pushed under the dressing room door, and when she opened the door a man, later identified as Casas, was there holding the phone.

The arrest warrants said Casas purposely and knowingly positioned his phone under the door of the dressing room to capture footage of the juvenile changing.

Hollister also had digital evidence of Casas’s actions in the dressing room.

Casas was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.