Man accused of using false name, ID to finance nearly $90K for car at Oconee Co. dealership

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man in Oconee County who they say tried to use a false name and driver’s license to purchase a new car.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Bernard Alan Harris of Bridgeport, Connecticut was attempting to buy a car at Lake Keowee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Clemson Boulevard.

Investigators said Harris used a Lousiana Driver’s License with the name “Richard Sherman” in an attempt to finance a 2020 Dodge Challenger for nearly $90,000.

Deputies were called to the dealership after employees said he failed to answer security questions related to the purchase.

The sheriff’s office said Harris was arrested and charged with Financial Identity Fraud.

Officers also ticketed Harris with Giving False Information when they said he provided deputies with the Louisiana license and false name.