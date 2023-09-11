ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in the foot and pouring gasoline on her car on Wednesday.

Lexus Kaden Blanding, 27, is charged with assault and battery first-degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. at a home on North Prince Street in Anderson County. Investigators said the man went to the woman’s house to get belongings and poured gasoline on her car.

When she came outside, the sheriff’s office said the man shot her in the foot. She was taken by ambulance to AnMed Medical Center.

Blanding was caught a day after the incident occurred according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.