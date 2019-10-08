Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting victim at NC birthday party

by: Dalisa Robles

Jaime Amilcar Amaya (photo provided by WNCT)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WBTW) – A man has been arrested after deputies said he sexually assaulted an individual at a birthday party in Onslow County.

On July 28, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Onslow Memorial Hospital for a report of a sexual assault.

An investigation reportedly revealed the incident occurred at a birthday party hosted by the victim and allegedly involved Jaime Amilcar Amaya, 29, of New Bern, forcing himself upon the victim.

Amaya was arrested on October 4 and was taken before a magistrate, where he was charged with two counts of felony second-degree forcible sexual offense and felony sexual battery.

He was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

