Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting victim at NC birthday party

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WBTW) – A man has been arrested after deputies said he sexually assaulted an individual at a birthday party in Onslow County.
On July 28, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Onslow Memorial Hospital for a report of a sexual assault.
An investigation reportedly revealed the incident occurred at a birthday party hosted by the victim and allegedly involved Jaime Amilcar Amaya, 29, of New Bern, forcing himself upon the victim.
Amaya was arrested on October 4 and was taken before a magistrate, where he was charged with two counts of felony second-degree forcible sexual offense and felony sexual battery.
He was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- A lesson in compassion: NC college student gets degree hours before dying thanks to school superintendent
- 3 kids, 2 adults found shot, dead in Massachusetts home
- Housing company investing $100 million to repair homes at Ft. Bragg
- WATCH: Video appears to show NC deputy punch woman being escorted out of county fair, prompting investigation
- Three infants die in Pennsylvania NICU from waterborne infection