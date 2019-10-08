Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting victim at NC birthday party

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WBTW) – A man has been arrested after deputies said he sexually assaulted an individual at a birthday party in Onslow County.

On July 28, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Onslow Memorial Hospital for a report of a sexual assault.

An investigation reportedly revealed the incident occurred at a birthday party hosted by the victim and allegedly involved Jaime Amilcar Amaya, 29, of New Bern, forcing himself upon the victim.

Jaime Amilcar Amaya (photo provided by WNCT)

Amaya was arrested on October 4 and was taken before a magistrate, where he was charged with two counts of felony second-degree forcible sexual offense and felony sexual battery.

He was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

