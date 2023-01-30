WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested Sunday after two people were killed and two others hurt in a pair of shootings on Saturday, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies did not immediately release any additional information about the arrest of Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, including what charges, if any, he could be facing.

Deputies responded to Birch Creek Road in the Andrews area on Saturday after getting reports that two people who had been shot were still in the roadway. Both victims died from their injuries.

Deputies then responded to Acadian Lane in Kingstree after two other people were shot. Both people were taken to area hospitals.

The shootings are believed to have been connected, officials said.