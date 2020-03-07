Man arrested after 2 killed in DWI crash in North Carolina

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Police have arrested 27-year-old Marqui Pate after a crash killed two people and injured two others in Wilson on Thursday.
Police responded to the three-vehicle crash in the 400 block of Ward Boulevard just before 8 p.m.
The driver of the second vehicle died en-route to Vident Medical Center and the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver has been identified as 59-year-old Everette Atkinson of Wilson and the passenger has been identified as 48-year-old Sandy Barnes of Wilson.
Police did say how the crash happened but Pate has been charged with driving while impaired.
Both occupants in the third vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated at the hospital.
The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this crash to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.
