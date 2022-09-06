GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested after a baby was kidnapped and a vehicle was stolen early Friday morning in Greenville County.

7NEWS previously reported that Greenville County Sheriff Deputies responded at 3:51 a.m. after getting a report that a black 2013 Nissan Altima had been stolen at the QuikTrip located at 1509 Grove Road.

Deputies said the child’s father went inside the store while the 8-month-old girl was still in the car and that the suspect, later identified as Jalin Michael Jones, 25, dropped the baby girl off at 4:04 a.m. Golden Strip School of Music.

The baby was found a little before 7 a.m. by a music school employee.

Investigators learned on Sunday that Jones had been arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. He was charged with kidnapping and grand larceny and is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.