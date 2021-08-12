Man arrested after deputies find stolen horse inside South Carolina bedroom

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man after deputies found a stolen horse inside a bedroom Monday.

Garry Chase Coble Jr. was charged with larceny of livestock.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman saw Coble riding a horse down the road at 2:33 p.m. and took it inside a home in the 100 block of Country Lane.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with Coble’s father who stated Coble was not supposed to be there.

Once the father arrived, Coble opened the front door and deputies saw horse feces in the living room.

The father demanded Coble come out of the bedroom and as deputies tried to take him into custody, he went back into the bedroom.

According to the sheriff’s office, that is when deputies saw a full size quarter horse standing in the middle of the bedroom.

Deputies said the horse appeared to be calm as they followed Coble into the bathroom and placed him into custody.

The horse’s owner arrived on scene and noticed a small red laceration on the front left leg of the horse that they stated was not on the horse last time they saw it.

Coble is facing charges of burglary, petit larceny and malicious injury to animals or personal property in unrelated cases.

Coble remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center.