GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a mother and her baby were found dead in a Greenville County home.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office charged 21-year-old Tyler Wilkins with unlawful conduct toward a child after he failed to seek medical attention for a “newly born fetus.”

Deputies said they responded to the 200 block of Saw Mill Road Wednesday night in reference to a call about a missing woman.

Upon arrival, deputies located the missing woman and her baby. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victims on Thursday afternoon. Clarrissa Michelle Winchester, 22, was found with her newborn son.

Autopsies performed by the Coroner’s Office determined that Winchester died from blunt force trauma of the head and neck.

The cause and manner of death for the newborn is pending further investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s office.

Deputies have also charged Wilkins with kidnapping and murder.

According to arrest warrants, Wilkins confined the victim inside the house and assaulted her to death.

Wilkins was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center where he awaits bond.