STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of giving officers his dead brother’s Mexican identification card when he was pulled over Monday in Stanley, according to police.

Police said officers pulled over a vehicle Monday for not having a visible registration. During the stop, officers said the driver, Jesus Raul Delavega-Rojo, showed a Mexican ID card that alerted them to several outstanding felony warrants.

The driver’s fingerprints were scanned with the help of the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, and authorities said that led to the discovery that the driver was using his dead brother’s ID and information.

Delavega-Rojo was charged with six felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, felony failure to appear and immigration violation and. His bond was set at $1.3 million.