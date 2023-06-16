SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested Thursday evening after a deputy was dragged almost 20 yards with his car in Spartanburg.

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol at about 6 p.m. in the Howard Street area when they spotted a known suspect leaving a gas station when they stopped a car driven by Artis Rajae Cook-Carter, 21, for a minor violation near North Cleveland Park Drive and Swanee Street.

Deputies said Cook-Carter admitted to officials he had marijuana in his possession, but when one of the deputies tried to get him out of the car he drove off, dragging the deputy 15 to 20 yards he fell to the roadway, deputies said. The deputy suffered minor scratches and abrasions.

Cook-Carter was arrested later after he was found in the 200 block of Southern Avenue near Old Howard Gap Road according to deputies. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana; failure to stop; first-degree assault and battery; operating uninsured; a window tint violation; a seatbelt violation; and failure to signal

Officers also seized bullets and firearm magazines during the arrest.