OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly stealing a deputy’s car during a chase on Interstate 85 in Oconee County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was requested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol to join a pursuit of the suspect Wednesday night.

During the chase, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into an 18-wheeler near mile-marker 15. When authorities tried to arrest the man, he was able to get into one of the deputies’ cars and flee.

He eventually crashed the deputy’s vehicle near the Georgia border and ran into the woods before being taken into custody.

A deputy was injured during the pursuit along the interstate and taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office, but no additional information was immediately available.

The name of the suspect has not been released.