GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested Saturday after an officer-involved shooting in Greenville, authorities said.

No one was hurt after Theodis Hester Williams fired at an officer, who then returned fire, according to police.

The incident happened after officers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to Stratham Place Apartments at Shaw Street to look for a suspect in the middle of the complex.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the suspect fled after the shooting but was later found, arrested and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Williams has been charged with multiple weapons charges, interfering with a police officer and assault/attempted murder. He also had outstanding warrants.

SLED is handling the investigation.