SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a 66-year-old man is facing charges after a vulnerable adult was found dead inside a Summerville home last month.

Randy Moore was arrested Monday on a charge of one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.

The charges come after emergency crews responded on July 24 to a home off Lily Place for a call regarding CPR being performed on an individual.

An officer with the Summerville Police Department met with Dorchester County EMS, who said a man was dead inside a bedroom. He was found on the floor, according to a police report.

The responding officer said the person showed signs of rigor mortis in his jaw, arms and legs, and described poor living conditions inside the residence. The officer also noted that the bed did not have sheets or blankets on it but observed dirt and what appeared to be urine stains on the bed.

The officer also said bed bugs and trash were seen in the home and that there was no working air conditioning, according to a police report.

Moore told the officer that he had been taking care of the deceased individual “for some time now,” which included providing them with medications.

Moore said he found the person unresponsive on the bed about 35 minutes before calling 911. He placed that person on the floor and started performing CPR until emergency crews arrived, the report stated.

Moore was arrested on Monday. He is being charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.