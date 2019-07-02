Man arrested, charged with attempted murder after Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Lumberton.

Charles Austin Coe, 22, of Pate Street in Lumberton, was arrested around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Coe was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center Complex and turned over to a detective with the Lumberton Police Department.

Coe is charged with attempted first degree murder and discharging a weapon in city limits, Lumberton police said. Coe’s bond was set at $100,000 secured. Coe is in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. on June 17 in the area of Pate Street and C. Ave. A man was found shot.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact LPD Detective Evan Whitley at 910-671-3845.

