SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A North Carolina man was taken into custody Tuesday after a fatal crash in Landrum.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Ronald Edward Watkins, 54, of Mill Spring, was charged with felony DUI involving death.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Highway 14 near Ford Lane, according to troopers.

Highway patrol officials said Watkins was driving west in a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck when he collided with a 2015 Ford traveling east.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the Ford driver as 29-year-old Jamie Nicole Belue, of Inman. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, according to the coroner.

Watkins was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.