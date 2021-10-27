Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to wooden crosses outside church in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested for allegedly setting wooden crosses on fire outside a church in downtown Charleston.
Authorities charged Tyhier Lasan Grant, 28, of Charleston, with one count of third-degree arson and one count of malicious injury to a place of worship.
The vandalism happened about 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 23 at the Eastside Missionary Baptist Church on Meeting Street. According to the Charleston Police Department, an officer patrolling the area observed a wooden cross on fire in front of the church.
The Charleston Fire Department put out the small fire, and there were no injuries. Detectives and crime scene technicians investigated the incident.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for an on-duty central detective.