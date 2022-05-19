ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a bomb threat and bank robbery Tuesday afternoon at the Wells Fargo in Anderson.
According to the police department, officers responded at about 1:15 p.m. to the Wells Fargo on North Main Street.
Officers said the suspect left on foot from the scene.
A short while later, police arrested James Robert Simmons at the Anderson Mall. He is being charged with armed robbery, armed with a deadly weapon and bomb threat.
He will have a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded to the scene as well.