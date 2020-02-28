Man arrested for possession of over $20K worth of items from SC animal shelter

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested for receiving and being in possession of stolen items from an animal shelter in South Carolina.

Russell William Prady has been arrested in connection to the break-in at P.A.W.S. on Hwy 29 and was in possession of stolen items, according to an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant.

He had in his possession stolen items including a black Sentry safe with credit cards belonging to the animal organization, as well as other equipment and animal food.

The total value of the property taken is over $20K, according to the warrant.

Prady was charged with receiving goods, represented as stolen, valued at $10,000 or more.

The property was recovered from a white Chevrolet 1500 on Frontage Rd.

P.A.W.S. announced that they will be closed Thursday, Feb. 27, and Friday, Feb. 28.

They say if you are missing your animal or have seen your animal on their website, to please email: PawsRescue@andersoncountysc.org