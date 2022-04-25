RICHBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of throwing concrete and other objects from an overpass at tractor-trailers on Interstate 77 in Richburg Monday morning, officials said

According to Richburg Fire-Rescue, emergency responders were called around 5 a.m. to I-77 near mile marker 52 for a driver who had glass in his eyes.

Officials said someone had been throwing “everything they could find” off the overpass at tractor-trailers as they passed under.

(courtesy of Richburg Fire-Rescue)

The driver on the scene reported his truck had been hit with a concrete block in the windshield in front of his face.

“I’ve been driving for 33 years and this has never happened to me,” the truck driver told deputies. “I have heard about it and read about it but never seen it. I thought someone shot my vehicle. It’ll shake you to your core.”

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said it received a total of eight calls in reference to the objects being thrown.

As deputies were speaking to the victims, Chester County dispatchers told them Highway patrol was speaking to two people who were possibly involved in the incident.

26-year-old Nicholas James of York reportedly admitted to throwing the objects, authorities said.

James was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious injury to property over $2,000 and three counts of malicious injury to property under $2,000.