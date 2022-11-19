ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested after he was found with more than 6.5 pounds of meth in Anderson.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop was conducted when deputies noticed a Dodge Charger speeding along Highway 24.

Methamphetamine seized (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies found the drugs in the trunk of the car during their search. Deputies then charged Steven Thacker with trafficking 400 or more grams of meth.

Thacker was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

No further details have been released.